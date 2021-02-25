Counties urge Congress to increase state and local aid in newest COVID-19 relief package

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County was represented on a national scale during an economic relief conference.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett represents the county as a chair on the Rural Actions Caucus with the National Association of Counties. That organization works with thousands of counties across the country, and is currently urging Congress to administer more federal aid on the state and local level in the newest COVID-19 relief package.

“It’s not just about COVID, it’s about how you bring your community back to the point of where we were,” Puckett said. “It’s investment in infrastructure like broadband, water packages, sewer packages, whatever makes your community viable for economic relief moving forward.”

Puckett added that investing in infrastructure and economic development will help counties bounce back to where they were before the pandemic struck and devastated local businesses.