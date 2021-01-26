Countdown continues to winter sports resumption

WOAY – Hear from Greenbrier West head boys basketball coach Jared Robertson, along with seniors Kaiden Pack and Noah Brown, as the countdown continues to winter sports potentially being able to resume in West Virginia.

With the latest announcement that came earlier in January, winter sports teams (basketball swimming, wrestling) would be able to hold practices starting February 15, with the first regular season competitions to take place in early March.

Greenbrier West has won the last two team Class A state wrestling championships, while Brown won an individual title in 2020. They, along with additional Cavalier student-athletes, remain optimistic that there will be no further changes to the schedule.