Controlled burn in Craig County, VA affects Southern West Virginia

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – There is a controlled burn going on in Craig County, VA that is pushing smoke and ash into the Grandview, Bragg, Sandstone and New River Gorge areas.

According to Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services, this may cause limited visibility and strong smell of smoke, especially in low lying areas. The smoke is the result of a controlled burn of vegetation by the United States Forest Service. Please use caution. Emergency Services asks that you get in contact with them should you see smoke and flames in your area.

