Contractor selected for Raleigh County Courthouse Electrical Project

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A contractor has been selected to rewire part of the Raleigh County Courthouse.

A project is set to begin on the courthouse that will improve lighting in multiple areas of the building. The Raleigh County Commission approved the contractor in Tuesday’s meeting.

“We have one contractor for the electrical work,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “Brothers has been designated as the contractor for $56,000 to rewire a portion of the courthouse.”

The rewiring of the Raleigh County Courthouse is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Related