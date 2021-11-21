Consign and Design Furniture Studio hosts kids reading event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Perfectly Planned and Consign and Design Furniture Studio owner and creator, Jennifer Bowling, is now pursuing another passion– encouraging children to read.

And she is making this dream happen one step at a time, starting with her first-ever free reading event for community youth right at her furniture studio.

Volunteers will be reading holiday-themed books at the studio every Saturday closing out November and throughout the beginning of December, and kids are welcome to come and listen and even take a book home with them, along with enjoying some holiday treats and talking to some Christmas elves.

“Literacy is the most important thing we can do for a child in the world as far as I’m concerned,” says Bowling. “My goal, which hasn’t come to fruition yet, is to start the Joseph Oscar Bowling Library in West Virginia, and that’s in the name of my grandfather.”

The reading event will be every Saturday until December 18 at both noon and 1 p.m.

You can find Consign and Design Furniture Studio at 580 Ragland Road, Beckley, or on their Facebook page.

