Conference being held to discuss ex-hospital worker’s murder case

By
Samantha Casano
-
(AP) - This photo released July 14, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital where Mays, a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin. The settlements were disclosed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Saturday.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia will conduct a conference next month to discuss the methods used to convict a former nursing assistant in the deaths of numerous patients at a veterans hospital.

Reta Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms in prison earlier this year by a federal judge who called her “the monster that no one sees coming.” Mays admitted to intentionally injecting patients with unprescribed insulin at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The conference will be held Oct. 14 at West Virginia University’s law school in Morgantown.

It will consist of examining the clinical, forensic, psychiatry and legal prosecution techniques in the case. Among the presenters are the federal government’s prosecution team, investigators and other experts, prosecutors said in a news release.

The conference also will be available online.

