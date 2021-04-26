Concord women’s soccer falls short in conference title game

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, the Concord women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Notre Dame College in the Mountain East Conference title game. The game took place at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex.

The Falcons’ Kazarie Kephart scored the game’s lone goal in the 36th minute. After receiving a pass from Ellie Gess, Kephart tucked a ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Concord made their third-straight appearance in the MEC Championship Game, after winning in 2019.

Junior goalkeeper Leah Marsh and senior midfielder Yazmin Mosby both made this year’s All-Mountain East Conference Tournament Team.

Related