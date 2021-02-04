Concord women cruise in historic win

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s basketball enjoyed early momentum throughout Wednesday’s game with Alderson Broaddus, going on to win 95-54, their largest margin of victory since joining Division II.

The Lady Lions led 14-10 midway through the opening quarter, but then went on a massive run to lead 32-10 after the opening 10 minutes. They would also top 30 points in the third quarter.

Riley Fitzwater recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, while Wyoming East graduate Jazz Blankenship posted a career-high 17 points. Both Concord teams are on the road Saturday at Notre Dame College.

Also on Wednesday, WVU women’s basketball won a ninth straight game as they edged Iowa State 65-56. In addition, WVU Tech men’s basketball lost a tough road game 69-68 at Ohio Christian.