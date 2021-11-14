Concord wins season finale thriller against UNC Pembroke

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University finished their season in thrilling fashion Saturday afternoon with a 28-25 win over UNC-Pembroke.

The Mountain Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on, but that lead evaporated by the half. Two third quarter touchdowns by Tywan Pearce gave Concord a 28-17 lead.

The Braves had a chance to take the lead with 15 seconds left on the clock, but fumbled the ball. The six turnovers forced by the Mountain Lions’ defense tied a program record.

Senior defensive back Rashon Lusane finished the day with 13 tackles. Jack Mangel threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Pearce finished his career at Concord with eight catches for 86 yards and two scores.

The Mountain Lions finish their season 4-6.

