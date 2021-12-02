Concord wins regional title, advances to quarterfinals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A 43rd-minute goal from Yasmin Mosby was enough for Concord to edge West Chester 1-0 Thursday for the NCAA Division II Atlantic regional championship. With the win, the Lady Lions have advanced to the national quarterfinals.

Both teams would create chances throughout the first half, but the goal came off a corner kick that bounced in the penalty box. Mosby had time to half-volley a shot into the upper corner, then hit the crossbar on another shot in the second half.

Concord will face Saint Rose in the quarterfinals Saturday in Beckley, after Saint Rose beat Mercy to win the East title. Saturday’s winner advances to the national semifinals in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

