Concord University to offer new online Master’s in Business Administration program

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is launching a new Master’s program.

The University’s new Master’s in Business Administration program is starting this fall, and it’s for anyone looking to expand their business skill set.

Dr. Susan Robinett, the Chair of Concord’s Department of Business, says their programs are very popular in the community, and they are excited to offer even more opportunities.

“Concord’s been offering degrees here for over 100 years,” Robinett said. “And our business department is a popular degree program. We’ve had lots of students go through to become very successful business people in the area.”

The program is entirely online, so students can live anywhere and get their degree without ever even stepping foot on the campus.

