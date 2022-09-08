Concord University to launch new program of study in Fall 2023

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University will offer a new Bachelor of Science program for next year’s fall semester. The University will launch its substance use studies program, which combines psychology, social work, and sociology courses to prepare students to support individuals suffering from substance use disorders.

The new program is crucial to educating students about risk factors, neurological changes, history, and social impacts of substance use. The degree applies to students interested in working in health care, research, public policy development, and law.

For more information on programs and on applying to Concord University, visit www.concord.edu.

