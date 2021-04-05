Concord University to host virtual career fair and teacher recruitment event

ATHENS, WV (WOAY ) – This month Concord University is hosting a career fair and teacher recruitment event.

The events will be entirely virtual this year. Phil Lewis, Concord’s Director of Career Services, says it will give students a chance to get a look at how job searching has changed during the pandemic, as many businesses use remote interviews.

Destiny Clemins, a social work student at Concord says she’s thankful for the opportunity.

“It gives an opportunity to network,” Clemins said. “I think students really need that because getting a job is hard enough. Getting to network with these companies I think is really important and it’s a good thing.”

Some organizations featured at the events include several state agencies, local school systems as well as local businesses.

