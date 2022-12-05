Concord University to host COVID 19 testing and vaccine clinic on December 7

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing Team will host a free Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic at Concord University on December 7.

The clinic will be set up in Concord’s Student Union and offer free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots.

All testing and vaccinations will be on a first-come, first-served basis from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under 18. No insurance is required to receive services.

For more information, visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.

