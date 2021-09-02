Concord University receives federal funding for new veterans center

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University receives federal funding to help support their veteran students.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Education awards more than $300,000 for the school to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.

According to a veterans advocate at Concord, the goal is to use the center to increase veteran enrollment and improve their academic success.

“The Veterans Center is going to be designed to be a one-stop-shop for veteran services,” Advocate George Williams said. “Everything from academic support, social support, financial support, anything we can do.”

The grant is for a total of $342,859, and is awarded over the next three years.

