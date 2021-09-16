Concord University ranked among best public universities in new report

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University was named among the best universities in the south.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, Concord is among the best regional universities south for 2022.

Concord staff says the university is often recognized for its outstanding performance, and much of it is due to its wide accessibility to students from all over.

“We provide a lot of social mobility for students,” Dean of Students Dr. Sarah Beasley said. “So they’re the first in their family to go to college, and they’re able to get a degree and get a good job after they graduate.”

In the report, Concord is tied at number 44 for top public schools. View the report here for more information.

