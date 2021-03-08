Concord University pauses all athletic events due to COVID-19

WOAY – Concord University announced Monday that all athletic games & practices have been suspended for a week, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among student-athletes.

According to a university statement released Monday, there are currently 21 positive cases with 170 student-athletes in quarantine.

Athletic Director Kevin Garrett was reportedly told of a large gathering involving student-athletes where mask-wearing and social distancing was not followed.

“I am incredibly disappointed in the few student athletes who violated the rules,” said Garrett in the university statement. “Because of their actions, their teammates and others are now in quarantine and are not permitted to practice or play. The majority of the athletes negatively impacted by this had nothing to do with the safety violations…..The coaches have spent an incredible amount of time and energy into making sure our student athletes have the opportunity to practice and compete during this pandemic. My heart breaks for those student athletes who are indirectly being affected.”

Among the postponed events is Concord’s home football game against the University of Charleston, which was scheduled for March 11. The Mountain Lions are slated to play at West Virginia State on March 20.

University President Dr. Kendra Boggess said in the statement, “We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, particularly while they are on campus.”