Concord University partners with Vietnam institution to create International Education Pathway

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Finance-Marketing (UFM) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to create a path for the University’s Business Administration students.

Concord and several other American institutions are supporting Vietnam’s development of a modern higher education system producing graduates with skills to compete in a global market.

UFM students can transfer to Concord to complete a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting, finance, marketing, or sports management. The program’s final one or two years will be on Concord’s campus.

Eligible transfer students must fulfill requisite courses at UFM that are comparable to Concord’s requirements. The universities hope their partnership encourages international education and study abroad opportunities.

Related