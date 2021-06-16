Concord University offering three-year degree programs

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is now offering a three-year degree program for select fields.

Called the CURise program, it’s designed to give students a faster pathway into the workforce, or potential to move into professional studies more quickly.

They are offering the program for many STEM related fields, and they say the accelerated programs can be a huge help for those looking to go back to school.

“The student in the 21st century is a lot different from students in the past,” said program director Dr. Rodney Tigaa. “They probably don’t want to spend a whole four years to do the program. Maybe they have to work or take time off to work on something else.”

Prospective students are welcome to apply for the accelerated program, and current students can speak with their counselor to see if they qualify.

Related