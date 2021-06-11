Concord University holds annual golf tournament for scholarship funds

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament hosted by Concord University was held at Pipestem Resort. This year, the funds will be going towards the Pathways Retention Scholarship that benefits a select number of students for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The Pathway Scholarship is a retention fund for rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors all from West Virginia to attend school,” says Alicia Besenyei, Vice President of Advancements at Concord. “There are $2,000 scholarships that we give out to 50 students each year, and this helps fund those scholarships.”

The annual tournament not only helps students with funding for college, but it memorializes an important graduate and employee of Concord– Homer K. Ball.

“My father went to school there after WWII and he worked there until he retired later on in life,” says Greg Ball, son of Homer K. Ball. “He always had a very great affinity for Concord and he was one of the people who helped originate this tournament.”

In the past 12 years, the tournament has raised over $150,000 and nearly 400 scholarships have been awarded. And 40 golfers came out to the 18-hole course to help raise even more for the students at Concord this year.

“Every student can use help to go to school, obviously scholarships are very important to most of our students who benefit greatly from them,” Besenyei says.

Awards were given to the first and second place winners of the men’s and women’s teams, and drawings were included for a chance to win prizes.

