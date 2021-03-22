Concord University Chemistry Program purchases microwave synthesis reactor with $20,000 grant

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University receives a grant for their chemistry department.

The $20,000 grant was issued by West Virginia Science and Research and was used to purchase a microwave synthesis reactor.

According to assistant professor of chemistry Rodney Tigaa, the device lets students accelerate chemical reactions using microwaves, which the chemistry department says will greatly speed up the process of their experiments.

“With the microwave, the technology allows us to go from hours or sometimes days, to just seconds to minutes,” Tigaa said.

The university says the new equipment will help improve it’s STEM education possibilities.