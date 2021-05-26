Concord University begins replacement process for stadium’s turf

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – At Concord University, crews are tearing up and preparing to replace the stadium’s turf.

The 80,000 square feet of artificial surface needs to be replaced roughly every ten years. And after getting a few extra seasons of use out of it, the college is excited to finally get some new material.

“It was originally surfaced in 2006, so it’s been a while since we’ve done it,” Athletics Director Kevin Garrett said. “And we’re just trying to update that as we move forward.”

Replacing the turf is going to cost around $350,000. Normally with construction like this, you expect a lengthy timeline, but Concord believes this project will be complete within the next month.

“They’re just tearing it up right now, checking the foundation, pulling the old turf off. And the new turf should arrive in about a week, and then they should have that down about a week after that. So we’re looking at a 3-4 week process.”

And not just the football team will benefit from the new surface. Many other clubs and sports use the facility as well.

“I think anytime you update your facilities it brings some excitement to the program. Because not only is this a football field, it’s a multipurpose facility. A lot of the other programs use it in the off season.”

The new turf was funded with donations from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation, as well as from the late Thomas Wilson and late Charles LaRue, who were both Concord alumni.

