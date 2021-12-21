Concord University and other institutions to receive $48 million to establish nursing programs

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is set to receive millions of federal dollars for a nursing program.

Governor Justice announced Tuesday $48 million from the CARES Act will be split between Glenville State College, Concord University and Bridge Valley Community and Technical Center to start or expand nursing programs.

The money will be given to the Higher Education Policy Commission and split among the institutions.

President Kendra Boggess with Concord University says they are grateful to expand their programs and offer needed services.

“As we continue to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health care workers is greater than ever, and Concord University is grateful for the opportunity to again serve the region and state by establishing a nursing program,” Dr. Boggess said.

Concord University says they have already begun work on a nursing curriculum.

