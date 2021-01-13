Concord turns attention to season’s second week

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Kenny Osborne and Todd May ahead of the second week of the 2021 season for both teams.

Both teams went 1-1 in the opening week of the season, as the Mountain Lion men won a close game at the University of Charleston last Wednesday. The Lady Lions overcame a 19-point deficit Sunday to edge West Virginia State.

Concord remains in Athens Wednesday for a doubleheader with West Virginia Wesleyan, before going to Davis & Elkins on Saturday. Both Osborne and May have taken notes about what worked well in the first two games of the season, and what the squads need to work on going forward.