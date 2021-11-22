Concord to host third round, quarterfinal of NCAA Soccer Championship

WOAY – The NCAA announced Monday that the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley will host third-round and quarterfinal matches for the NCAA Division II women’s soccer championship, with Concord as the host school.

The Lady Lions, originally the #2 seed in the Atlantic Region, will face West Chester in the third round (regional championship) at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 2. Earlier that day, Saint Rose will play Mercy for the East regional championship.

The two winners from the December 2 contests will advance to the quarterfinals on December 4, with the winner of that game moving to the national semifinals in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Concord is 19-0-3 overall, having outscored their first two NCAA Tournament opponents by a total of 7-1.

