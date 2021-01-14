Concord sweeps Bobcats in Athens

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Both Concord basketball teams were winners over West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Lady Lions overcame a first-half deficit to win 74-61 and remain unbeaten at home. Concord went 8-13 on three-point shooting in the second half alone, with Riley Fitzwater recording a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Maggie Guynn posting 12 points. Keely Lundy scored 13 points off the bench.

The Mountain Lion men would lead by double digits for a good portion of the second half, holding off a late Bobcat rally attempt to win 73-69. Liam Evans led all scorers with 22 points, while Brandon Kennedy contributed 13 points thanks in part to three three-pointers. Greenbrier East graduate Seth Brown, making his first collegiate start, scored nine points.

Concord goes on the road Saturday for a conference doubleheader at Davis & Elkins.