Concord sweeps basketball doubleheader at Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Both games would be close at various points, but Concord basketball took both games of a Monday doubleheader at Bluefield State.

The women’s game saw the Lady Blues rally from a first-quarter deficit to tie the 30-30 at the break, but a third-quarter run proved to be pivotal in Concord’s 75-68 win. Riley Fitzwater posted a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) for the Lady Lions, while Maddie Ratcliff had 20 points and Jazz Blankenship record 16. For Bluefield State, Londen Coleman scored 22 points, while Azariah Binford had 18 and Autumn Spangler scored 13 points.

The men’s game was also back-and-forth, with late free throws being the difference in Concord’s 89-88 win. Eight total players from the two teams reached double figures, with Da’Vion Moore scoring 20 off the bench for the Mountain Lions. Lual Rahama chipped in with 18 points, while Jordan Hinds had 17 to lead Bluefield State. Moore & Jordan Wooden both had double-doubles for Concord.

Also on Monday, Bluefield University women’s basketball won 64-47 at Johnson University Tennessee, while the Ram men lost 90-77 at Montreat.

