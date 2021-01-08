Concord splits season-opening doubleheader

WOAY – After more than 300 days, Mountain East Conference basketball returned Thursday, and the opening night included Concord traveling to Charleston for a doubleheader.

The Mountain Lion men overcame a back-and-forth contest with the Golden Eagles to win 64-62. Ethan Heller led all scorers with 18 points, while Malik Johnson contributed 14 and David Mulumba recorded a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds). It’s the second straight year the Concord men have won a season opener.

The Lady Lions were behind for much of their game against UC, and a late comeback was not enough to overcome the deficit, as Charleston would win 69-56. Riley Fitzwater was the only Concord player to score at least 10 points, as she recorded 15. UC’s Dakota Reeves led all scorers with 17 points.

Concord returns home Sunday for a home doubleheader against West Virginia State.