Concord splits doubleheader at WV Wesleyan

BUCKHANNON, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Concord men’s basketball rallied from a halftime deficit to win 77-66 at West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

The Bobcats started the game strong, thanks in part to the play of Ross Young and Marvel McGowan; Young would finish with 22 points and 12 rebounds. However, the Mountain Lions trimmed the deficit to three by halftime, and would outscore WV Wesleyan 47-33 in the second half. Ethan Heller & Malik Johnson finished with 17 points each, Johnson also recording 10 rebounds.

The Concord women lost to the Lady Bobcats earlier in the day 67-56, as the Lady Lions were held to 20 points after halftime. Riley Fitzwater came close to a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Maggie Guynn added 11 points.

Concord returns to Mercer County on Saturday for a doubleheader with Glenville State.