Concord softball sweeps doubleheader with Glenville State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord softball is now on a three-game winning streak after sweeping a Wednesday doubleheader with Glenville State, 2-0 and 7-3.

Both runs in the first game came in the third inning, while the Lady Lions also had success in the middle innings of the second game. Laura Thompson went a combined 3-7 with two total RBI, while Courtney Raines had two RBI in the second game.

For Glenville State, former Wyoming East standout Holly Brehm pitched a complete game in the opener, striking out 10. Former Fayetteville standout Ashley Fridley played in both games, pitching two innings of relief in the second game with one strikeout.

Concord goes on the road Sunday to West Liberty & Wheeling.

