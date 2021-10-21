Concord returns to Mercer County to begin homestretch

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – With just a handful of weeks left in their 2021 fall season, Concord football returns home this Saturday to face West Virginia State.

The Mountain Lions had built positive momentum two weeks ago with a win over West Liberty, but they struggled last week in a 48-3 loss at Charleston. Head coach Dave Walker says he is instructing his players to put that game behind them, and not let it impact upcoming games.

It will be a unique situation Saturday for many Mountain Lions players, as former Concord head coach Paul Price will be on the West Virginia State sideline as defensive coordinator. Price was a former Mountain Lions assistant, before serving as head coach from 2016-2019.

Related