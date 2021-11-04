Concord ready for final road game of 2021

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Dave Walker ahead of the Mountain Lions’ trip to Alderson Broaddus this weekend.

It will be the first-ever football meeting between the schools, as the Battlers just joined the Mountain East Conference in 2020. While they only have one win so far this fall, quarterback Jaylen McNair has been one of the Battlers’ standout players on the gridiron.

Concord will be looking for a third win of the season, hoping to put tough losses to West Virginia State & Wheeling behind them.

