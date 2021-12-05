Concord loses heartbreaker in NCAA Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Concord Lady Lions’ historic season comes to an end as they fall to Saint Rose 3-2 in the NCAA Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals.

The first half was a defensive clinic for both teams, making it scoreless through the first 45 minutes. Concord took a 1-0 lead, thanks to a Yasmin Moseby goal, but just minutes later, the Lady Knights tied things up. Concord regained the lead 2-1 on a Michelle Brogden shot, but once again, Saint Rose made it even.

Although the Lady Lions were able to send the game to overtime, Lexi Grassia’s header into the net gave the Lady Knights the 3-2 victory.

Concord does not advance to the Final Four, but does become the first team in program history to be Atlantic Region champions and make it to the quarterfinals.

Head Coach Luke Duffy says, “Six years ago, I came in and won three games. To be regional champions and playing in an elite eight is fantastic, but for us as a program, we’re not going to stand still. Our seniors have left a legacy and this legacy has to keep moving forward. “

“We want to be here every year. This is just a learning experience. We’re going to be back and that’s going to be us one day. We’re heartbroken right now, but looking back on the season, it’s been fantastic.”



