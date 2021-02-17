Concord hoops enters home stretch of 2021 season

WOAY – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Todd May and Kenny Osborne as the Mountain Lions enter the penultimate week of the regular season.

The men’s team has already played once this week, holding off a late rally Monday to win at Wheeling. Now the squads face conference doubleheaders at West Virginia State on Wednesday, and in Athens against Charleston on Saturday.

May stresses the need to close out games, but also points to recent history when Concord played their best basketball in the final weeks of the regular season. Osborne says having already played the Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles gives his team a familiarity for what to expect.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced that Concord will no longer host a doubleheader with Glenville State. Those games were originally scheduled for February 10, then moved to February 22, but now will not be made up. The Mountain Lions are scheduled to play at Glenville State on February 27.