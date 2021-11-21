Concord heading to Sweet 16 in NCAA Soccer Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Concord Lady Lions are moving on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Soccer Tournament after defeating Bloomsburg 4-0 Saturday afternoon.

Rachel Bell started the scoring early with a goal in the 13th minute. Yasmin Mosby had two goals on the day to cushion the Lady Lions’ lead. Leah Marsh was also solid in net, holding the Huskies off the board for a full 90 minutes.

Concord’s third goal of the match was the 75th goal this season, breaking the program single-season goals record.

The Lady Lions advance to the Sweet 16 and NCAA Atlantic Regional Final. They will face the winner of Kutztown and West Chester.

