Concord football ready for Saturday matchup

WOAY – After more than a year, Concord football is ready to return to their gridiron. Their matchup at West Virginia Wesleyan is still a go for Saturday afternoon.

This was originally supposed to be the third game on the Mountain Lions’ spring schedule, but games against Charleston and West Virginia State were postponed, with no definite makeup dates yet determined. It will be the first game for head coach Dave Walker, who was named head coach in December 2019.

Walker says the mood around the team this week has been one of excitement, as they prepare for a return to competitive. The Mountain Lions’ lone win in 2019 came against the Bobcats, who lost at West Virginia State on March 13.

Concord is scheduled to host Glenville State on April 3, before playing at UNC Pembroke the following weekend.