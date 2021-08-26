Concord football one day closer to 2021 season

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Dave Walker as the Mountain Lions are in the process of finishing fall camp ahead of the 2021 season.

While the majority of college football teams will play season openers on Labor Day weekend, Concord will wait another week until they open at Glenville State on September 9. The Mountain Lions were picked 10th in the MEC preseason poll earlier this month.

Walker says it’s been a unique adjustment to the different circumstances during his time in Athens; he was hired in December 2019 – not long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit – and has only coached one game, a win earlier this spring at West Virginia Wesleyan. He says he is stressing to the players the importance of only worrying about what they can control, and is optimistic that fall 2021 will be a little bit closer to normal.

