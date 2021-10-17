Concord football falls at Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Concord football entered the weekend going for a second straight win, but Charleston established momentum early in a 48-3 win Saturday in Kanawha County.

The Golden Eagles found the end zone twice in both the first and second quarters, with Concord’s points coming on a 31-yard field goal from Giovanni Christiano. UC then added three touchdowns in the third to maintain their momentum.

Jack Mangel threw for 149 yards for Concord, while Kris Copeland ran for 111 yards. The Mountain Lions return to Mercer County October 23 to host West Virginia State.

