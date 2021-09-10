Concord football drops season opener at Glenville State

WOAY – Concord began its 2021 fall football season with a 17-10 loss at Glenville State on Thursday evening.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pioneers took the lead on a touchdown in the second quarter, though Gio Christiano’s 31-yard field goal put the Mountain Lions on the board before halftime.

Concord tied the game in the third on a 21-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Jarod Bowie. However, Tim Heltzel’s 25-yard pass to Tre Gulley in the 4th was the go-ahead score for the Pioneers.

Mangel threw for 402 yards, with a touchdown and an interception; Bowie had 204 yards on 15 catches. Concord’s home opener is September 18 against West Virginia Wesleyan.

Related