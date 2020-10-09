Concord football beginning fall practices

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – There will be no Concord football games in fall 2020, but Mountain Lion football players are beginning a series of fall practices as they await official word on a spring season.

The Mountain East Conference announced in August that all fall sports would be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to hold many of them in the spring.

For first-year head coach Dave Walker, that’s presented a unique challenge, but he’s noticed the resilience of his players and how that’s encouraged everyone with the program to keep a positive attitude.

The MEC is expected to make an announcement later this month regarding the status of winter sports.