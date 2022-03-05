Concord falls in MEC Tournament quarterfinals

WOAY – Concord men’s basketball saw the 2021-22 season end Friday, with an 88-84 loss to Charleston in the quarterfinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament.

The Mountain Lions led for much of the first half, but the Golden Eagles rallied to take a 40-37 lead into halftime; they would make plays in the final minutes to secure the win and advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Concord’s Matt Weir led all scorers Friday with 30 points, while Daniel Rahama had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The season ended Thursday for the Lady Lions, after they lost 69-59 to Notre Dame College. Riley Fitzwater had 13 points and 13 rebounds in her final college game, finishing her career with 2,077 points and 1,557 total rebounds.

