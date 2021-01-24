Concord drops game to Alderson Broaddus

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday afternoon, the Concord men’s basketball team lost to Alderson Broaddus 75-66, dropping their record to 3-3 on the season.

The Mountain Lions were originally supposed to face Wheeling, but the Cardinals had to drop out at the last minute, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, Concord took on the Battlers and got off to a hot start, leading 23-16 with 8:49 to go in the first half. However, Alderson Broaddus stormed back, riding into halftime with a 39-31 advantage.

The game was hotly contested for much of the second half, but the Battlers clamped down with around five minutes to go and never let the Mountain Lions get back to within one possession of the lead.

Greenbrier East graduate Seth Brown led Concord in scoring with 13 points.