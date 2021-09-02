Concord determines fan attendance policy for fall, winter sports

WOAY – Concord University announced its policy on Wednesday concerning fan attendance for fall and winter sports during the 2021-22 school year.

For all outdoor events hosted by the school, fans are strongly encouraged (though not mandated) to wear masks and practice social distancing, regardless of vaccination status. This applies to football, soccer, and cross country events.

Fans who attend indoor events during the fall or winter seasons (volleyball & basketball) will be required to wear masks in the Carter Center, per university policy.

Concord football opens the season September 9 at Glenville State; their first home game is September 18 against West Virginia Wesleyan.

