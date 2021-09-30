Concord continues MEC play at Fairmont State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – After a tough home loss on September 25 to Frostburg State, Concord football heads back on the road this Saturday for a mid-afternoon kickoff at Fairmont State.

The Mountain Lions fell behind early in the 42-23 loss to the Bobcats, and head coach Dave Walker says the key is getting the team to play all four quarters. Concord will be going for a first win over the Falcons since 2015.

There are several Southern West Virginia natives on the Fairmont State roster. Brothers Dalton and Jordan Dempsey starred at Fayetteville, while Arnold Martin and Juice Edwards were both standout players at Bluefield.

Related