Concord cancels remainder of football season

WOAY – Concord University announced Tuesday evening that the football team would end its 2021 spring schedule, due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Mountain Lions were slated to host Glenville State this Saturday, then travel to UNC Pembroke on April 10. They were also awaiting potential makeup dates for games against Charleston and West Virginia State, but none of those four games will take place.

“The virus ultimately dictated that we could not move forward. We are very hopeful that by fall we can return to a level of normalcy,” read a statement issued by the university.

Concord won its lone game of the spring season, 52-14 at West Virginia Wesleyan on March 27. Jack Mangel threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns, and was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week.