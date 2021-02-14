Concord basketball sweeps Davis & Elkins

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Both Concord basketball teams continued their strong home records Saturday with MEC wins over Davis & Elkins.

The Mountain Lion men had a double-digit lead at halftime, though the visitors would rally to force overtime before Concord eventually won 87-82. Five Concord players reached double figures, led by 25 points from Ethan Heller. For Davis & Elkins, Gyasi Powell scored 34 points, while Woodrow Wilson graduate Breland Walton recorded 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Lions overcame a first-quarter deficit to win 74-54, their 16th straight home victory. Freshman Maddie Ratcliff tied a career-high with 18 points off the bench, while Riley Fitzwater had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Bluefield graduate Jaisah Smith chipped in with 14 points.

The Concord men are scheduled to play at Wheeling Monday, making up a game from several weeks ago. Both teams would then play at West Virginia State Wednesday, before hosting Charleston on Saturday.