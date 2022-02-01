Concord basketball enters pivotal February

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Todd May & Kenny Osborne ahead of the Mountain Lions’ MEC doubleheader at Frostburg State Wednesday, followed by home games Saturday against Fairmont State.

The Mountain Lion men enter this week having won three straight, and eager to produce a different outcome compared to December’s loss to the Bobcats. May notes that when the team leaves for a road game the day before, as they’re doing this week, it helps ease the pressure.

The Concord women are coming off a 25-point win Monday over Salem, in what was Osborne’s 300th win with the Lady Lions. Having non-conference games at this point in the season, according to Osborne, gives players more chances to earn playing time, especially with multiple players having to miss Monday’s game due to COVID-19.

With a handful of weeks left in the regular season, both teams are currently sixth in the respective MEC standings. The top 10 teams advance to the conference tournament in March.

