Concord announces 2021 spring football schedule

WOAY – Concord University Athletics announced a five-game football schedule for spring 2021 on Wednesday. The news comes following last week’s decision by the Mountain East Conference that fall sports would have spring seasons.

Per the current schedule, the Mountain Lions would begin their slate of games March 13 at home against the University of Charleston. Concord will be in the league’s South division along with the Golden Eagles, Glenville State, UNC Pembroke, West Virginia State, and West Virginia Wesleyan. It will be the first season for Concord under head coach Dave Walker.

The two division champions would play each other for the MEC Championship on April 17. The full schedule of games is below.

March 13: vs. Charleston

March 20: at West Virginia State

March 27: at West Virginia Wesleyan

April 3: vs. Glenville State

April 10: at UNC Pembroke

April 17: Mountain East Conference championship game