Complete list of state wrestling tournament qualifiers

WOAY – The state wrestling tournament is scheduled for next week in Huntington, with the first round matchups being announced Monday night. All of the Class AAA bouts are scheduled for April 19-20 in Huntington, while the AA/A bouts will be April 21-22. The complete list of area qualifiers in their respective classes is below.

CLASS AAA

106: Kaiden Radford (Woodrow Wilson), Mahayla Finley (Princeton)

113: Chase Martin (Greenbrier East), Trace Hatfield (Princeton)

120: Ryan Muktar (Woodrow Wilson)

126: Aaron Higginbotham (Oak Hill)

132: Micah Fisher (Greenbrier East), Montana Meachum (Princeton)

138: Ethan Osborne (Woodrow Wilson), Case Bryant (Oak Hill)

145: Bryson Ormsbee (Greenbrier East), Eli Sedlock (Oak Hill)

152: Hezekyiah Creasy (Woodrow Wilson), Craig Barnhouse (Greenbrier East), Mason Wills (Oak Hill)

160: Colby Piner (Greenbrier East), Sam Evans (Oak Hill)

170: Jay Jones (Woodrow Wilson), Eli Padgett (Princeton)

182: Carter Meachum (Princeton), Domonique Johnson (Oak Hill), Landen Hoover (Greenbrier East)

195: Maxwell Underwood (Oak Hill), Devan Gauldin (Woodrow Wilson)

220: Mike Cole (Oak Hill), Thomas Mullins (Greenbrier East)

285: Matt Lewis (Princeton), Colton Naylor (Oak Hill), Jackson Evans (Woodrow Wilson)

CLASS AA/A

106: Tucker Lilly (Greenbrier West), Josh Dudley (Richwood), Dillon Perdue (Independence)

113: John Sanders (Independence), Roger Thomas (Nicholas County)

120: Joshua Goode (Shady Spring), Moses Gray (Greenbrier West), Makenzie Taylor (Independence)

126: Clayton Robinson (Greenbrier West), Bryce Perdue (Independence)

132: Caelyb Nichols (Independence), Logan Hylton (PikeView)

138: Brad Blevins (Greenbrier West), Landen Chambers (Shady Spring), Judah Price (Independence), Preston Thomas (Nicholas County)

145: Levi Price (Shady Spring), Max Hicks (Nicholas County), Colton Caron (Independence)

152: Eli White (Greenbrier West), Andrew Shrewsberry (Shady Spring), Colten Miller (Independence)

160: Joshua Hart (Independence), Dalton Heath (Greenbrier West), Ben Polk (Shady Spring)

170: Cole Vandall (Greenbrier West), Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County), Sam Adams (Independence)

182: Ashton Weatherly (PikeView), Connor Jones (Nicholas County), Isaiah Duncan (Independence)

195: Joey Terry (Greenbrier West), Houston Shrewsbury (Independence), Jaeden Naylor (Liberty)

220: Atticus Goodson (Independence), Jeff Bowles (Liberty), Tyler Workman (Richwood)

285: Skylar Payne (River View), Noah Brown (Greenbrier West), Logan Isom (Independence)

Related