Community raising money to honor K9 unit at new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – In anticipation of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office opening, community members are raising money to properly recognize the Raleigh County K9 unit.

Fundraiser organizer Logan Bare hopes to raise enough money to have a memorial placed at the new sheriff’s office to represent all local k9s who have dedicated their service to the community.

The K9 unit plays a critical role in public safety, working endless hours to help catch criminals or search for missing loved ones.

For more information or to donate, visit https://gofund.me/f022dc7f.

Anyone that wants to donate using a check can make it out to the “Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and drop it off at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

